On Tuesday morning, the football world lost a beloved figure when former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel passed away.

Fassel, 71, passed away on Monday night of a reported heart attack. In the hours since the news broke, the football world showed an outpouring of love for the longtime college football and professional coach.

Later Tuesday afternoon, former Giants star Tiki Barber penned a heartfelt message for his former coach.

“Jim Fassel drafted me and was my champion inside the Giants when everyone else was ready to give up on me,” he said in a message on Twitter. “He challenged me to excel at the small things, then allowed me run with the big ones.”

“He’d put his arm around me when I made mistakes, and trusted me to not make them again,” Barber said. “Most people will remember his “guarantee” from 2000, which was genius 🙂 because if he was wrong, he’d have been fired and it’d have been forgotten; when he was right, it became legendary.”

While the Giants didn’t win the Super Bowl, Barber will always remember his former coach and the friendship they shared.

“We didn’t win a Super Bowl that year, the Ravens were just better, but he was a champion of friendship to me, and I’ll never forget how he made me feel,” he said. “So, I’ll remember those unseen things. How he encouraged me when I was down, kicked my ass when I needed it, and beamed with pride when I fulfilled the ideal he had for me.”

Our thoughts are with the Fassel family.