Tiki Barber Reveals His Choice For Giants Head Coach

The New York Giants have not yet selected their next head coach, but there are two candidates emerging for the job. According to multiple reports, the G-Men will choose between Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

With this coaching search still going on, former Giants running back Tiki Barber went on Twitter to share his pick for the job.

Barber is siding with Daboll over Flores for the Giants’ head coaching vacancy.

Daboll has become a popular coaching candidate due to his recent success with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. In fact, he was a trendy name during last year’s coaching carousel as well.

According to Ian O’Connor of the New York Post, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the “presumed frontrunner” for the Giants’ head coaching job.

“Just like Giants GM frontrunner (at the time) Joe Schoen did nothing to hurt himself in his 1st interview, word is presumed HC frontrunner Brian Daboll did nothing to hurt himself in his,” O’Connor tweeted.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is also expected to be a candidate for the Giants’ job, but all signs point to Daboll and Flores dueling it out for this position.