Tom Coughlin Reacts To Eli Manning Retiring From NFL

The news that Giants QB Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons has prompted an outpouring of support and well-wishes from his former teammates and coaches. Among them is former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who reached the pinnacle of success with Manning under center.

Coughlin called Manning “an incredible big-game performer.” He complimented Manning for being “great to coach” and great in preparation, practice and the locker room.

“He’s an incredible big- game performer. You talk about a guy that’s great to coach, focused every day, took tremendous pride in preparing, practice, had a great sense of humor, was a cynic in the locker room. But the guys loved him,” Coughlin said in a statement released by the team.

A big game performer is an understatement. Of his 117 regular season wins, 27 of them were 4th-quarter comebacks, and 37 came on a game-winning drive.

But Manning saved some of his best for the postseason.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

In six playoff appearances, Manning went 8-4, winning two titles in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, earning Super Bowl MVP in both.

Manning is one of only five to win at least two Super Bowl MVP awards. The other four are in the Hall of Fame.

Does Eli Manning deserve to be enshrined in Canton?