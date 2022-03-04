Report: Trade Value Revealed For Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Over the past few days, Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

With the NFL Combine underway, there are plenty of conversations taking place about marquee players like Barkley. On Thursday afternoon, Dan Duggan of The Athletic shared some information on Barkley’s trade value.

According to Duggan, the consensus trade value for Barkley is a fourth-round pick.

“Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I’m skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade,” Duggan tweeted.

Obviously, this is far off from the Giants’ asking price. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently said New York wants a first-round pick in return for Barkley.

“Spoke with two teams, both of whom told me the Giants’ potential asking price for Saquon Barkley was very significant,” Schultz tweeted. “One assistant GM also said: ‘I don’t get the sense they actually want to trade him. To me, this is just postering, but Joe [Schoen] would want a 1.’”

Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Barkley from reaching his full potential. Perhaps he needs a change of scenery.

Barkley’s base salary for the 2022 season is set at $7.2 million. It’ll be tough for teams to give up a premier draft pick while taking on that salary in the process.