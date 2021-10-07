Troy Aikman Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys vs. Giants

The New York Giants pulled out their first win of the year over the New Orleans Saints in overtime last weekend thanks to a strong defensive effort and a more complete offensive performance. Although there’s reason for optimism within the organization, Joe Judge and company will be hard-pressed to get a second consecutive victory this upcoming Sunday in Dallas.

The Giants will head to The Star to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott and an explosive offense, Mike McCarthy’s 3-1 club enters the contest as the clear favorite.

A recent assessment of the game from former Cowboys quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman won’t exactly give the Giants hope that they can pull off the upset.

During an interview with “The Musers” on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman gave New York very little chance to get past his former team. The Hall of Fame quarterback went as far as to say that the Giants aren’t even in “the same class” as the Cowboys.

“And the amount of pressure that this offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball,” Aikman said, per Yahoo Sports. “And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants. They’re coming off a big win, but they’re, in my opinion — and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but [the Giants] aren’t in Dallas’ class as far as I’m concerned.”

Troy Aikman says the Giants aren't in the Cowboys' class. Hopefully some Giants see that comment. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) October 7, 2021

Aikman’s remarks will certainly be bulletin board material for the Giants the rest of this week, but it’s difficult to disagree with him. The Cowboys look the sharpest that they’ve been in some time with Prescott playing so well and a capable defense to back him up.

However, the Giants will want to prove Aikman wrong and show that they can compete in the NFC East. If Judge can build off the momentum of last week’s win, New York may have a shot come Sunday.

Aikman will be on FOX’s call of Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.