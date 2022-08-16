Tyrod Taylor Getting First-Team Snaps: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Daniel Jones is still listed as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, but that could change at any given point.

Jones has been struggling throughout the majority of training camp. In the Giants' preseason opener, he completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 69 yards.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, meanwhile, completed 13-of-21 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown.

Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Taylor will get some first-team reps in training camp.

Daboll claims Taylor's reps with the first-team offense aren't an indictment on Jones. New York's fan base, however, claims otherwise.

Here are some reactions to the latest news involving the Giants' quarterback situation:

Taylor, 33, signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Giants during the offseason.

The Giants signed Taylor in large part because he knows the new regime fairly well. If things go south with Jones, they can hand the keys to the offense over to Taylor.

While the G-Men are trying their hardest to avoid a quarterback controversy, it's evident that Taylor is in the mix for the starting job.