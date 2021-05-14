The Giants and their fans know all about Clement. He’s spent the last four years with the rival Philadelphia Eagles. And football fans should remember Clement’s clutch catch against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Another interesting tryout this weekend with Giants: RB Corey Clement. He was a Super Bowl hero for the Eagles a few years back. He has a chance to impress now w/NFC rival. Giants can still use depth at RB. https://t.co/M5tLRgsGQK — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 14, 2021

The Giants are in need of depth at the running back position. Saquon Barkley will return this upcoming season after suffering a season-ending injury early last year. Behind Barkley you’ll find Devontae Booker and a few other prospects.

The Giants lost Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris, their two leading rushers at the running back position last season, to free agency this off-season. Gallman signed with the San Francisco 49ers while Morries remains a free agent.

Clement could provide a spark at the position for the New York Giants this upcoming season. First, he’ll have to perform well at his tryout in the Big Apple this weekend.