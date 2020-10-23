Video: Daniel Jones Just Had The Most Embarrassing Play Of 2020

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the New York Giants in a pivotal NFC East showdown.

Despite both teams having just one win on the season, they are both well-positioned within their division. The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the division, but have just two wins.

Thursday night’s game provided a few horrific plays early on. Both quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz made questionable decisions and both threw ill-timed interceptions.

However, the most embarrassing play on the game came on Daniel Jones’ best play of the game. The Giants quarterback took the ball on a designed run and found himself all alone in the open field.

Unfortunately, having no one around him was the worst possible thing for Jones. He tried to escape the incoming Eagles defenders, but was eaten up by the turf monster.

Jones tripped himself up just a few yards shy of the endzone.

Check it out.

Thankfully for Jones, the Giants were able to punch the ball in a few plays later on a Wayne Gallman rushing touchdown.

Despite the drive ending in a touchdown, Jones will be hearing about this play for the rest of his life. He nearly had an 88-yard touchdown run in the books, but fell just short.

As it stands now, the Giants hold a 14-10 lead over their division rival. Can Daniel Jones and company hang on?