Video Of Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Celebrating Giants Win Going Viral

The New York Giants won their fourth game of the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones led his team to a 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins.

Jones and Eli Manning apparently decided to go out and celebrate the win on Sunday night.

Video has surfaced of Jones and Manning at a bar in Hoboken, New Jersey late on Sunday.

The quarterbacks appeared to enjoy some flip cup and dancing.

There’s nothing to see here, just a video of Eli Manning and Daniel Jones playing a game of flip cup #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/PJtL7tAi7O — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐉 | 𝐍𝐅𝐋 | 𝐍𝐘𝐆 | 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐒𝐘 (@TheMaj_NFL) December 23, 2019

Hey, good for those guys.

The Giants have one game remaining in the season and it’s a fairly big one. New York is set to take on Philadelphia. Jones and Co. can play spoiler.

If the Giants beat the Eagles and the Cowboys beat the Redskins, it’ll be Dallas – not Philadelphia – making the playoffs.