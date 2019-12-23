The Spun

Video Of Eli Manning, Daniel Jones Celebrating Giants Win Going Viral

Daniel Jones and Eli Manning talking on the sidelines.CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants talk during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The New York Giants won their fourth game of the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones led his team to a 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins.

Jones and Eli Manning apparently decided to go out and celebrate the win on Sunday night.

Video has surfaced of Jones and Manning at a bar in Hoboken, New Jersey late on Sunday.

The quarterbacks appeared to enjoy some flip cup and dancing.

Hey, good for those guys.

The Giants have one game remaining in the season and it’s a fairly big one. New York is set to take on Philadelphia. Jones and Co. can play spoiler.

If the Giants beat the Eagles and the Cowboys beat the Redskins, it’ll be Dallas – not Philadelphia – making the playoffs.

