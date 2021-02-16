Video: Eli Manning Had An Unfortunate Fall While Skiing Today

During his NFL career, Eli Manning was known for being durable on the football field. It looks like that carries over to the ski slope as well.

On Tuesday, the two-time Super Bowl champion shared a somewhat embarrassing video of himself taking a tumble while skiing with his kids. Eli said multitasking is what did him in on the slopes.

“This is what happens when I try to ski and film my kids at the same time,” he wrote.

This is what happens when I try to ski and film my kids at the same time. pic.twitter.com/scLqg629uZ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 16, 2021

Thankfully, Eli bounced right back up like he did so many times after being sacked in his playing days. He even brought a sense of humor to the situation.

The 2020 season was Eli’s first in retirement, but he might not be totally away from the New York Giants moving forward. Recent reports indicate he might soon have a job with the franchise with which he played his entire 16-year professional career.

“Think ambassadorship or something with just a touch of involvement on the football side, if any,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said.

As long as it doesn’t involve instructing anyone on how to ski.