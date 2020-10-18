Video: Giants Play Was So Good It Duped FOX’s Camera Operator

Trick plays are designed to fool an NFL defense, so it’s understandable that a camera operator might miss something when a play is pulled off well-enough. But the New York Giants pulled off a fake so good that one camera person almost missed an entire huge play.

In the second quarter, Giants QB Daniel Jones starts the team at the 25-yard line appears to hand the ball off to his running back. The camera operator bites as hard as the Washington defender and follows the back all the way to the ground.

Meanwhile, off-screen, Jones has taken the ball up the left side and has blocker in front of him, taking the ball way up field. Jones is already at the 45-yard line by the time the cameraperson realizes their mistake.

The Giants QB manages to get all the way down to Washington’s 26-yard line before being forced out of bounds on a 49-yard gain. New York’s offense stalled inside the redzone though, and they were forced to settle for a field goal.

Daniel Jones even faked out the camera man on this one 😅 (via @Giants)pic.twitter.com/nykyr3ChdY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

The Giants are up 13-10 on Washington heading into the third quarter and Daniel Jones has been relatively sharp. He’s completed 8-of-10 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown to go along with a team-leading 65 rushing yards.

But let’s not forget that this is Washington the Giants are playing. However well he does today isn’t necessarily going to reflect on how good he is.

That said, any good performance is an important one as the Giants continue to figure out whether Jones is their future.

The game is being played on FOX.