Video: New York Giants Wide Receiver Suffers Terrifying Injury

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of today’s game against Washington.

Board took a big hit from Washington safety Deshazor Everett while trying to make a catch. It would have been a completion, except Board went limp as soon as he was hit and lost control of the ball.

Immediately, multiple Giants players signaled to the sideline for help. Board was eventually immobilized and taken off the field.

Board is out with a sprained neck and concussion, but the Giants said he is alert and is on his way to the hospital for more evaluation.

The 26-year-old Board is in his first season with the Giants, his fifth NFL team. Undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017, Board spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In six games this season, Board has made six receptions for 58 yards. Here’s hoping his injury today was not nearly as serious as it first appeared.