Video Of Saquon Barkley’s Insane Pool Jump Is Going Viral

It’s becoming harder and harder to refute Giants RB Saquon Barkley being one of the NFL’s premier all-around athletes.

We got some further evidence of Barkley’s incredible athleticism in a video that’s quickly going viral. The two-second video shows Barkley holding a weight while squatting in a pool.

But in one fluid motion, Barkley leaps out of the pool with a straight and lands on his feet. He sticks the landing too, and completes the squat with a wide smile on his face.

It’s not the first time Barkley has released an insane workout video during the quarantine. Just two months ago he squatted what appeared to be 585 pounds, showing off his insane leg muscles in the process.

Those powerful legs of Barkley have quickly turned him into one of the NFL’s premier feature backs.

He led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie in 2018, earning Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

Barkley followed that up with a strong sophomore campaign. In 2019 he rushed for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while adding another 59 receptions for 438 yards.

Production like that shows that the Giants were right on the mark when they took a chance taking him No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He looks primed to be a superstar in New York for years to come, and a great player to help Daniel Jones grow.

But if he ever wants another career, weightlifting definitely looks like it should be on his radar.