Video: Saquon Barkley’s Epic Touchdown Run Is Going Viral

Saquon Barkley has come alive the last couple of weeks after being unable to get untracked for much of the 2019 season. Injuries cost Barkley a couple of games, and when he returned, he didn’t seem like the same player who dominated as a rookie in 2018.

Well, one week after setting the New York Giants’ franchise record for yards from scrimmage in a game, Barkley just tied today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an electrifying 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

On the first play of the drive after the Giants fell behind 17-10, Barkley took a hand-off and made his way through the line. He then hit an extra gear and was gone, untouched to the end zone.

Near midfield, Barkley held up the “deuces” to indicate he was heading to pay dirt.

Watch Saquon Barkley at the 50 yard line he knows this is a TD lol pic.twitter.com/z87SLzdqOJ — Rique (@WallStRique) December 29, 2019

While the Giants have only pride to play for in this regular season finale, the Eagles need a win to clinch the NFC East. If Philly loses and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Redskins, the Eagles will be staying home for the playoffs.

You can catch Giants-Eagles on FOX.