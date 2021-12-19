Video: Saquon Barkley Makes Absurd 1-Handed Catch For 1st Down

Saquon Barkley’s fourth year in the NFL has been a rough one to say the least. But even in a lost season, the former No. 2 overall pick is still showing off what an incredible playmaker he can be.

In the first quarter of today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley made one of the best plays of the season on an off-the-mark throw by New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. Glennon threw behind Barkley off his back foot, but Barkley adjusted.

And by adjusted, we mean, stretched his arm out style and snagged the ball with one hand a la Odell Beckham Jr. Thanks to some good blocking, Barkley was able to take the successful pass in for a first down as well.

That first down helped set up the Giants for a field goal – their first points of the day. They’ll need it given how high-scoring the Cowboys offense is.

ABSURD catch by Saquon. pic.twitter.com/6fFqFZtZPQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Saquon Barkley is in the midst of his worst NFL season so far. He had just 379 yards on 100 carries heading into today’s game and only four touchdowns on the season.

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Barkley throughout his young NFL career. Next year is the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and an extension doesn’t appear to be imminent.

If Barkley does have a future in New York, it probably won’t be as with a contract worthy of an elite running back.

But plays like this might make the Giants rethink that when the time comes.

The Giants-Cowboys game is being played on FOX.