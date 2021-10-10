Video: Scary Moment With Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones

It’s been a wild first half between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys today. But while Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was carted off early with an ankle injury, quarterback Daniel Jones had an equally scary moment.

On a goal-line play, Jones did a fake handoff and attempted to roll out to his left to score a rushing touchdown. But two Cowboys defenders caught him and pounced, landing on top of Jones and driving him to the ground awkwardly.

Jones needed extra time to get up, and when he did, he wasn’t looking too great. He was noticeably wobbling as he got up and had to be taken to the medical tent.

Reports have since come out that Jones is being evaluated for a concussion. Based on the impact of this hit, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if he got one.

Backup Mike Glennon has since entered the game for Jones.

Daniel Jones wobbling as he walks off the field. This isn’t good. Hope he is okay 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xWCTWr9x69 — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) October 10, 2021

Last week it appeared as though Daniel Jones had finally turned the corner on a difficult season. He led the Giants to a huge overtime win over the New Orleans Saints to give them their first victory this year.

Jones went 28 of 40 for 402 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 27-21 win.

But today’s game has been a nightmare so far – not just for Jones, but for the entire team. They were already without star wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, along with starting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and had to be carted off.

