Video: Tom Brady Slams Helmet After 3rd Down Sack

This has not been a good first half for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the 43-year-old quarterback is showing his frustration.

Brady and the Bucs came into tonight’s game against the 1-6 New York Giants as two-touchdown favorites, but are currently trailing 14-3 late in the second quarter. There’s still plenty of time, but Tampa Bay has been sleepwalking.

Brady has started 10-of-17 passing for 79 yards, but doesn’t seem as sharp as usual. On the Bucs’ last drive, he was sacked on third down by New York defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

When Brady returned to the sideline, he slammed his helmet a couple of times against the bench. This is a move we’ve seen before from the legendary QB when he’s angry.

Again, there’s a lot of time left in this game. Brady and the Bucs are still the more talented squad, even with wide receiver Chris Godwin hurt and Antonio Brown waiting to get cleared.

We’ll see if Brady and company can wake up–or if Big Blue will have TB12’s number once again.

You can catch the game on ESPN.