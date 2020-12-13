Watch: Daniel Jones Takes The Biggest Hit Of The Day

Daniel Jones made his return to the New York Giants after missing their last game – an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks – with an injury. Unfortunately, his first drive of the game was a brutal one.

On the opening drive against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones took the ball from the 50-yard line and dropped back for a pass. But Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden was somehow completely unblocked and leveled Jones, forcing a fumble in the process.

Golden picked up the fumbled ball and carried it all the way back to the Giants’ 9-yard line. He was knocked out of bounds before taking it to the endzone.

Fortunately for Jones, the Giants didn’t pay for his fumble. The defense was able to keep Arizona out of the endzone, holding them scoreless and forcing a turnover on downs.

Fumbles and turnovers have been Jones’ biggest weakness by far since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He fumbled the ball a league-leading 18 times as a rookie last year.

This year Jones has cut down the fumbles by half, but still has eight of them.

The Giants are pretty fortunate that their defense is so good, otherwise they might have half as many wins right now.

Moving forward the Giants have two absolute priorities for Jones: Teach him to hang onto the football, and get offensive linemen around him so he doesn’t take massive hits like that.

