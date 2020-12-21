Watch: The Giants Ran The Dumbest Trick Play Of The Day

The New York Giants should probably re-think their trick play department.

New York had a chance to put points on the board against Cleveland on Sunday night, but the Giants opted for a bizarre trick play instead. Unsurprisingly, it failed to work.

The Giants ran a trick play from the Browns’ 8-yard line on a 4th and five inside the red zone. New York split basically everyone out wide and had the holder take a pass from the shotgun.

What came next was a floated pass over the middle to an offensive lineman in triple coverage. It did not work.

Here’s the full play:

The Giants went for it on 4th down in the red zone with their punter under center. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/zb4eX0JDbS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 21, 2020

Yikes.

NFL fans are rightfully crushing the Giants for this ridiculous trick play call.

That Giants fourth down play pic.twitter.com/ldjYs9sHxH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2020

“Are the Giants playing for first place, or the first pick overall in the draft? What a dumb play call,” one fan asked.

Others, meanwhile, enjoy the creativity – even in failure.

“Love the play call sometimes you have to do things different whether it’s successful or not,” another fan added.

There’s some truth in that, but that probably wasn’t the right situation for it.

New York and Cleveland are playing on NBC. It’s a critical game for both teams when it comes to the playoff race.