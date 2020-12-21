The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: The Giants Ran The Dumbest Trick Play Of The Day

Giants trick play.NBC.

The New York Giants should probably re-think their trick play department.

New York had a chance to put points on the board against Cleveland on Sunday night, but the Giants opted for a bizarre trick play instead. Unsurprisingly, it failed to work.

The Giants ran a trick play from the Browns’ 8-yard line on a 4th and five inside the red zone. New York split basically everyone out wide and had the holder take a pass from the shotgun.

What came next was a floated pass over the middle to an offensive lineman in triple coverage. It did not work.

Here’s the full play:

Yikes.

NFL fans are rightfully crushing the Giants for this ridiculous trick play call.

“Are the Giants playing for first place, or the first pick overall in the draft? What a dumb play call,” one fan asked.

Others, meanwhile, enjoy the creativity – even in failure.

“Love the play call sometimes you have to do things different whether it’s successful or not,” another fan added.

There’s some truth in that, but that probably wasn’t the right situation for it.

New York and Cleveland are playing on NBC. It’s a critical game for both teams when it comes to the playoff race.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.