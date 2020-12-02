Wednesday Injury Update For Giants QB Daniel Jones

All the signs continue to point to New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missing this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones exited Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after straining his right hamstring. He returned to the game briefly but was clearly compromised by the injury.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy replaced Jones, and it looks like he’s in line to start in his place this week. Jones officially did not participate in practice today for the Giants, the team announced.

If the second-year starter is able to do some work tomorrow, there’s still a chance he can play Sunday. However, the odds are in favor of McCoy getting the nod.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones, who has just an outside chance to play Sunday, officially did not practice today. Tomorrow will be more telling for his status. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020

Jones has posted modest stats (2,335 passing yards, eight touchdowns, nine interceptions along with 403 rushing yards and a touchdown) this season, but has played his best football during the Giants’ recent three-game win streak.

Not coincidentally, Jones has his own three-game streak of not recording a turnover during New York’s last three games. After starting 1-7, the Giants are now 4-7 and in first-place in the historically weak NFC East.

Big Blue is set to face the Seahawks in Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.