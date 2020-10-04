Why Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate Fought After Today’s Game

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate got into some extracurricular activities.

Tate and Ramsey’s post-game fisticuffs, which can be seen in the video below, were the culmination of a beef that has been brewing for some time, the genesis of which is a family affair involving the two veteran players.

Ramsey’s ex-girlfriend is Tate’s sister Breanna, and the three-time Pro Bowler fathered two children by the former Ole Miss track athlete. Last summer, while Breanna was pregnant with the couple’s second child, Ramsey left her for another woman.

Last fall, after photos emerged of Ramsey with his new flame, Tate tweeted that the then-Jacksonville Jaguars star knew he would have to deal with him.

He know he gonna have to see me. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019

Ramsey would respond cryptically in his own tweet. Later on, Tate would have more words for Ramsey via the New York Post.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” the Giants wide receiver said.

All of that leads us to today. The two men did some verbal jawing during the game, with Ramsey at one point piledriving Tate to the ground with a savage (but totally legal) tackle.

WHAT A TACKLE by Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/G5jZOuW4bt — Hammer Dahn (@HammerDahn) October 4, 2020

Post-game, the two started swinging at each other, which resulted in a mini-melee.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

So far, we haven’t seen any more explosive postgame quotes from either guy.

It is pretty obvious that this beef is not over though.