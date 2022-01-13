Report: Why Joe Judge Ordered A Ton Of Pizza, Beer

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports obtained pictures of former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge ordering a lot of pizza and beer to his house in New Jersey.

Plenty of jokes were made about Judge ordering pizza and beer, as many fans wondered if this was his way of coping with the Giants firing him. That being said, the real reason Judge ordered food and drinks is pretty heartwarming.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the reason behind this order is that Judge was hosting the Giants’ former staff and their families. It was his way of thanking them for the past two seasons.

“We could invade someone’s privacy to mock them or appreciate this for what it really is: Joe Judge hosting fired coaches and their families as a thank you, trying to take care of people who dedicated their last two years to him/NYG,” Leonard tweeted. “Some insight into what really went down!”

We could invade someone’s privacy to mock them or appreciate this for what it really is: Joe Judge hosting fired coaches and their families as a thank you, trying to take care of people who dedicated their last two years to him/NYG. Some insight into what really went down! https://t.co/5r702OOmT5 pic.twitter.com/GsRjXEkJTn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 13, 2022

This is a classy gesture from Judge.

A pizza party probably won’t change the way Giants fans view Judge, especially after the way the 2021 season ended. What it does show, however, is that NFL coaches are just humans at the end of the day.

It’ll be interesting to see if Judge lands another coaching gig this offseason.