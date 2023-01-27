Wink Martindale Reportedly Schedules Second Interview For Head Coaching Job

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale is receiving interest from at least one team with an opening at head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts are scheduling a second head coaching interview with Martindale for this weekend.

Martindale just completed his first season with the G-Men. The defense was ranked 14th against the pass and gave up 21.8 points per game.

At this time, it's unclear if Martindale is the front-runner to become the next head coach of the Colts.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are also considered candidates for the job.

If Martindale were to land this gig, that'd be a tough loss for the Giants. Defensive players like Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and Kayvon Thibodeaux really improved with him as their leader.

The Giants should know more about Martindale's situation after this weekend's interview is over.