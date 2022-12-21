Look: Wink Martindale's Comment About Opposing NFL Coach Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Defensive coordinator Don Martindale of the New York Giants looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale has a way with words, that's for sure.

On Saturday, the Giants will face the Vikings in a game that could have major playoff implications. Both teams are firmly in the NFC playoff picture at the moment.

Martindale's defense will be tasked with slowing down a Vikings offense that has really productive under first-year coach Kevin O'Connell.

When asked about coaching against O'Connell this weekend, Martindale said, "I'm the blue collar guy going against Harry Styles."

Martindale is most likely referring to his age gap with O'Connell. They're 22 years apart.

O'Connell first became an assistant coach in 2015. He worked his way up to becoming an offensive coordinator in 2019. The Vikings hired him as their head coach after the Rams won the Super Bowl last season.

Martindale, meanwhile, has been coaching football since 1986. Over the past few decades, he has coached at Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Western Kentucky. He also spent time on the Broncos, Raiders and Ravens.

It'll be interesting to see how Martindale's defense fares against O'Connell's offense.