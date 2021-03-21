NFL Analyst Names League’s Worst Division After Free Agency

We’re about a week into NFL free agency and just about every team has made big changes to their roster for the coming season. But has the free agency altered the balance of power as it relates to the hierarchy of divisions?

According to Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton, the NFC East still looks like the worst division in the NFL. Moton pointed out that while Dak Prescott is now officially back at Dallas, the quarterback position for the rest of the division has “serious questions.”

“The NFC East has a lot to prove. Last year, all the teams finished with losing records. Though the Dallas Cowboys should improve with Dak Prescott coming off a season-ending ankle injury, the other three clubs have serious questions at quarterback, a position that can make or break a season,” Moton wrote.

It’s not a tough argument to make. The four teams had a combined 11 wins over non-division opponents. And many of those wins came in the second half of the season.

NEW Column: Ranking Each Division After 1st Week of #NFLFreeAgency ⬇️https://t.co/4wTgbjicxA — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) March 21, 2021

Getting more wins in 2021 may be difficult for some of those NFC East teams. They share the NFC South and AFC West on their respective schedules this coming year. And that’s on top of their regular unique opponents.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team seem like the favorites to win the NFC East in 2021. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach and no decisive answer at quarterback right now, while the New York Giants remain an absolute mystery.

Is the NFC East going to be the worst division in the NFL once again?