Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made headlines when the team trade Jared Goff and a handful of draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

That started what is expected to be a busy offseason for quarterbacks. The Houston Texans have a problem on their hands after Deshaun Watson reportedly demanded a trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles also have to figure out what to do with quarterback Carson Wentz. Although he hasn’t demanded a trade, the Eagles have been listening to calls on Wentz over the past few weeks.

One of the teams interested in the former No. 2 overall pick is reportedly growing impatient, though. According to a report from Mike Kaye of NJ.com, the Chicago Bears think the Eagles have “overvalued” Wentz and aren’t happy with the Eagles.

"They don't want to give him up for much less than (the Matthew Stafford haul)."

“There’s a sense that the Chicago Bears — another interested party — are growing impatient, one of the sources said,” Kaye said in the report. “According to the person, the Bears believe the Eagles have overvalued Wentz.”

Kaye reported the Eagles are hoping to receive a trade package similar to what the Lions received for Matthew Stafford. The Rams sent Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Lions for Stafford.

So far, no teams have been willing to come close to that offer and the trade market for Wentz has cooled.

Will a team step up and give the Eagles what they want or will the Eagles cave and finally trade Wentz?

We’ll find out soon.