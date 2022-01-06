2 Key Eagles Players Questionable For Saturday Night

The Philadelphia Eagles can potentially improve their wildcard seeding with a win over the rival Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. But with about 48 hours before their regular season finale, they may find themselves without two key players.

This afternoon the Eagles released their injury report ahead of Saturday’s game. Star right tackle Lane Johnson and starting left guard Landon Dickerson have both been listed as “questionable” for the game.

Johnson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has not missed a game since October. Dickerson is a rookie but has been a rock for most of the season, starting 13 of 14 games he’s played.

Unfortunately, both of them are battling injuries that kept them out of practice on Thursday. Their losses could loom large ahead of next week’s playoff games as well.

Starting running back Miles Sanders has already been ruled out.

#DALvsPHI Status Report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/A3aNlrce59 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 6, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles went 5-7 through their first 12 games and appeared dead in the water after a loss to the rival New York Giants. But they’ve reeled off four straight wins since then and secured their spot in the playoffs thanks in large part to their defense.

Philadelphia has a top 10 defense this year for the first time since 2017 – their Super Bowl season. That’ll serve them well in the playoffs if they continue to play this well

We all know the mantra: Defense wins championships.

But lest we forget, offense wins games. And winning their last game of the season may be tough with the player losses the Eagles are facing on Saturday.