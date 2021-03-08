2 Notable Eagles Players Could Reportedly Be Traded

The Philadelphia Eagles need to create more cap space this off-season. They may end up having to trade two notable players as a result.

The Eagles are reportedly looking to trade TE Zach Ertz and OL Brandon Brooks, per NFL insiders Mike Silver and Albert Breer.

“#Eagles are dealing with serious cap issues and are talking about trading two of their notable players,” Kleiman tweeted on Monday. “Multiple teams have interest in TE Zach Ertz and are close to trading him, per @MikeSilver And OG Brandon Brooks is being talked about with teams for trade, per @AlbertBreer.”

Ertz has been at the center of trade rumors all off-season. It seems inevitable the Eagles trade him ahead of the 2021 season. The former star tight end had a down season in 2020, catching 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

Trading Zach Ertz would create plenty of extra cap space for the Eagles as they undergo a rebuild. That rebuild began when the organization traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season.

Jalen Hurts will become Philadelphia’s new starting quarterback this upcoming season. He won over the team late in the 2020-21 season when Wentz struggled most. Hurts, a dual-threat quarterback, adds a rushing element to the offense Wentz failed to provide. With a full off-season to work as the starter, Hurts could have a big year in 2021.

Philadelphia would like to add a bit more depth to surround Hurts. Trading Ertz and Brandon Brooks could prove critical to the organization’s rebuild this off-season.