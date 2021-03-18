The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Teams Are Reportedly Interested In A Zach Ertz Trade

Zach Ertz celebrating with his Philadelphia Eagles teammates.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates against the New England Patriots during the second half in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have given TE Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade, they’re fielding offers. And one NFL insider revealed that they have some. But there’s a snag.

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Eagles currently have offers from the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. However, the Eagles are waiting for both of those teams to up their current offers.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo pointed out earlier that the Eagles are in “no rush” to move Ertz. They don’t plan to move him until they’re satisfied with the compensation.

The Eagles were reluctant to even grant Ertz permission to seek a trade until very recently. It makes sense that they won’t give him up cheap now that they’re willing to move him.

Zach Ertz is one of the longest tenured members of the team, joining them through the 2013 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl three straight years between 2017 and 2019, and was a big part of their 2017 Super Bowl team.

But following a down 2020 combined with the departures of head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz, Ertz has sought a change of scenery.

Given the huge cap hit he has in 2021 on an Eagles team that is still several million over the cap, you’d think the team would oblige him more quickly. But that hasn’t been the case.

Will either the Bills or the Chargers swing a trade for Zach Ertz?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.