Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly on the trading block. Two teams have emerged as potential landing spots.

There was speculation the Eagles firing of Doug Pederson and hiring of Nick Sirianni would salvage Wentz’s relationship with the organization. But Wentz reportedly wants out of Philly, and the Eagles are obliging.

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer, two teams have emerged as the current favorites to land Wentz in a trade: the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. The Colts appear to be in the lead, but Chicago isn’t too far behind.

Both the Colts and Bears are in need of a quarterback and Wentz is one of the top options (other than Deshaun Watson) currently available.

“The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are ‘close to trading’ Wentz,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The Colts continue to be the top potential destination for Wentz, who would be reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Colts G.M. Chris Ballard tiptoed around the topic on Friday. The Bears also have been named as a potential destination.”

All signs indicate a Carson Wentz trade is incoming. Right now, it appears the Eagles are in contact with the Bears and Colts.

Chicago would love to move on from Mitch Trubisky. Indianapolis needs a new quarterback following Philip Rivers’ retirement.

Shipping Wentz elsewhere saves Philly plenty of money in the long run. It also gives the North Dakota State alum a chance to try and revive his career.