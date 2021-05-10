2 Teams Named Favorites To Trade For Deshaun Watson

Things have been pretty quiet around Texans QB Deshaun Watson over the past couple of weeks. But it’s still believed that he wants a trade, and one NFL analyst believes two teams are favorites to trade for him.

On Monday, NBC Sports columnist Peter King listed off odds on nine teams possibly trading for Watson. But two teams were tied for his best odds at 3/1 – the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers.

For Philadelphia, King argued that the QB position is “a likely need” in the future for the Eagles. He suggested that they’re in a great position to get them given that may they have three extra first round picks.

As for the Panthers, King simply believes that team owner David Tepper would find a way to make the deal happen. Unlike most NFL teams listed as a possible trade partner, the Panthers don’t have an excess of draft capital.

Both teams have question marks at the quarterback position right now. The Eagles are rolling with Jalen Hurts for now, while the Panthers have cleared the way for Sam Darnold to be their starter.

But there’s little argument that Deshaun Watson would be an upgrade over both of King’s listed teams.

Obviously Watson’s ongoing legal issues will be a barrier to any trade for the time being.

That said, if and when he’s able to return to the NFL and clear any extra hurdles, there are some solid teams out there who could get him.

Which team is most likely to make a trade for Deshaun Watson?