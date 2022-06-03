3-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman Officially Retires

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 05: A helmet belonging to a Philadelphia Eagle player is seen prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After spending roughly a decade in the NFL, offensive guard Brandon Brooks has officially retired.

Brooks actually announced his retirement to the world back in January.

"It's something I wrestled with since really last offseason," Brooks said, via NFL.com. "I think in this game, although I'm a young man in the game of life, I'm older now at 32, I think my body is trying to tell me through these injuries that, can I still play? The answer is yes. But the answer also is, can I hold up? After all these injuries, I just realized that, at what point do you listen to your body? I think my body was just telling me I had to make a decision. At this point in time I think it's the right decision."

Even though Brooks announced his retirement in January, he didn't land on the reserve/retired list until this Friday.

Brooks, a former third-round pick from Miami (OH), was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2012. It wasn't until 2016 when he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2017, Brooks earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. He couldn't play in the game though because he was too busy helping the Eagles defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Brooks went on to make the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019. He became such an impact player in Philly that he received a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Unfortunately for Brooks, he dealt with several injuries towards the end of his stint with the Eagles. He suffered a torn Achilles, dislocated shoulder and pectoral strain over the stretch of three years.

Despite these injuries, there's no question Brooks exceeded expectations during his time in the pros.