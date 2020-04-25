49ers, Eagles Reportedly Agree On WR Trade During 2020 Draft

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly completed a trade for a wide receiver.

San Francisco made WR Marquise Goodwin available for a potential trade ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 49ers didn’t have much of a need for the veteran speedster after Deebo Samuel emerged and the team drafted Brandon Aiyuk in the first round.

The Eagles emerged as a potential landing spot for Goodwin earlier this week. According to Philly sports reporter Natalie Egenolf, the Eagles were “involved in the discussions” for Goodwin.

Well, it took a few days, but the Eagles finally landed the speedy wide receiver. The 49ers and Eagles reportedly swapped picks in the sixth-round during the trade.

Eagles and 49ers flipped 6th-round picks, with Philadelphia also getting WR Marquise Goodwin. https://t.co/jmzPbv8O1W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

San Francisco has been active this afternoon, pulling off three trades.

Earlier this afternoon, the team traded for star offensive lineman Trent Williams. The 49ers shipped a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick to the Washington Redskins for Williams.

Just about an hour later, the 49ers sent running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick.

As for the Eagles, they’ve gone wide receiver-heavy so far this offseason. Philadelphia drafted former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round.

After adding Goodwin, the team also drafted former Boise State wide receiver John Hightower in the fifth-round.