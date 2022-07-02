A.J. Brown Has Honest Reaction To Miles Sanders Calling Eagles "All-Star" Team

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 19: A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders isn't lacking confidence in his team, that's for sure.

"Oh man. We all feel like we're on an All-Star Team, so we feel great," Sanders told CBS Sports. "We feel unstoppable, I'm not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been."

This comment from Sanders has generated a plethora of reactions on social media this week, and understandably so.

On Saturday afternoon, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown reacted to Sanders' comment about having an "All-Star Team" in Philly.

While there's no question that Philadelphia has a lot of talent on its roster, Brown isn't ready to make such a bold claim this early in the year.

"He’s excited about what this team could be," Brown tweeted. "We all are. But we’re not An All-Star team. We definitely could be with years to come. We have strap up our pads and prove it every year and that’s what we plan to do!"

If the Eagles are going to be a contender in the NFC this fall, Brown's play will most likely be a big reason why.

Over the past three years, Brown has hauled in 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Eagles will start this season on the road against the Detroit Lions.