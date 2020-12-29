Aaron Rodgers Names The ‘Rowdiest’ Fan Base In The NFL

There are a number of passionate fan bases that create very tough environments to play in for opposing NFL teams. Philadelphia Eagles fans are in that top tier. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said as much during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I think the rowdiest and the biggest trash talkers, and the funniest trash talkers are in Philly,” Rodgers told McAfee today. “There was a stretch there where we played them a few times in Philly, and one time I got hit with a battery in the helmet.

“But the funniest was we were playing them on a Monday night in 2005 or 2006… and the entire game, every time (Brett) Favre would come out of the game and we would look at the pictures, somebody in the stands would yell ‘Hey Rodgers, get the splinters out your ass.’ The entire game. He had to be in one of the first two rows, but every time I came over, ‘Get the splinters out your ass.'”

Rodgers said that the heckling was annoying at first, but the Eagles fan was so persistent that he couldn’t help but eventually turn around and give him a thumbs up.

"I think the rowdiest, the biggest, & the funniest trash talkers are in Philly… We had a stretch where we played them a few times in Philly & one time I got hit with a battery in the helmet" HILARIOUS interactions with fans in the crowd from @AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Y6ktYt0BnV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 29, 2020

Obviously the battery thing is inexcusable, but you have to appreciate how the “splinters” guy stuck with Aaron Rodgers. Clearly he made an impression on the young quarterback back in the day.

Of course, road crowds don’t both the Green Bay Packers QB too much. In 2010-11, Rodgers’ entire Super Bowl run was on the road, with wins at the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears, before the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington to win Super Bowl XLV.

He’s hoping to repeat that feat, though with the path going through Lambeau Field, this year. The Packers are currently in first place in the NFC, and can lock up the top seed with a win over the Bears on Sunday. Based on the Packers’ destruction of the Tennessee Titans last weekend, no one will want to travel to Lambeau this winter. Aaron Rodgers, who may be the MVP favorite at this point, and his team are totally locked in.

[The Pat McAfee Show]