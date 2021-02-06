Adam Schefter Reveals When Carson Wentz Could Be Traded

Last week, a blockbuster trade went down involving Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. Now, it sounds like Carson Wentz will be the next quarterback on the move.

Two suitors have already emerged for Wentz, as the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts reportedly have interest in acquiring him. These would be ideal fits for the former No. 2 overall pick since he’s familiar with John DeFilippo in Chicago and Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

It’s too early to determine which team will be the winner of the Wentz sweepstakes, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter does have an update on when a trade might happen.

Schefter said the Eagles are “expected to trade” Wentz in the coming days. This is a strong sign that trade talks are moving in the right direction for Philadelphia.

Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in the coming days in what would be the latest blockbuster QB deal to rock the NFL, sources tell @mortreport and me. The most pertinent questions now become where, when and for what. But it could happen as early as this week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2021

A fresh start would be the best thing for Wentz’s career.

Wentz had a disappointing 2020 season, getting benched for Jalen Hurts in December. However, he has proven in the past that he can play at an MVP level.

One of the main hurdles for the Eagles is finding a team willing to take on the remaining years and money on Wentz’s contract.

Any team that trades for Wentz will carry a cap hit of roughly $25 million for next season. That’s not a bad price tag if he’s playing well. If his struggles continue, it’s tough to justify that salary.