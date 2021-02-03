Andy Reid Clears Up The Report About Eric Bieniemy, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly wanted to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but Andy Reid said the team never went through the protocols to do so.

This afternoon, Reid was asked about the Eagles’ reported interest in Bieniemy before the team ultimately hired Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

Reid said that while there was some discussion about it on the Eagles’ part, they never actually sent in a formal interview request.

Andy Reid confirmed in a question asked by @Jeff_McLane that the Eagles never formally requested to interview offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. "There was nothing formally put in." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2021

Bieniemy did interview with the six other franchises that were seeking a new head coach–the Chargers, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Texans. He was not hired by any of them, making it the third-straight hiring cycle he has been left on the sidelines.

“I can only be my authentic self. Some team has to want me. I can’t control that,” Bieniemy told reporters on Tuesday when addressing getting shut out around the league.

For now, Bieniemy will focus on preparing the Chiefs’ offense for another Super Bowl and the opportunity to be the first team in 16 years to win back-to-back titles.

“I’m glad I have him but I’m not so glad I have him. I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs,” Reid said of his protégé last week.