Arrest Made In Sucker Punch Of Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

An arrest has been made following the sucker-punch on Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert over the weekend.

Goedert, 25, was punched at a restaurant in South Dakota over the weekend. He was reportedly at the establishment with his family.

Video shows Goedert being sucker-punched during some type of verbal altercation. The Eagles tight end hit the ground hard and was reportedly taken to the hospital for evaluation. Thankfully, he’s doing fine.

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

A man has been charged with simple assault following the incident. The Aberdeen police department released a statement on Monday morning, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“It was discovered that an adult male had been punched in the face. The male was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released.

“Investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29 of Sarasota, Florida. He was charged with simple assault.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia had more details:

According to the Brown County State’s Attorney Office, Hadala has been released on a personal recognizance bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 10. A source on Saturday confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia that Goedert was indeed sucker punched and taken to a local hospital but was fine.

Goedert caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns during the 2019 season. He was a second round pick out of South Dakota State in the 2018 NFL Draft.