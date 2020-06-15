Eagles Star Announces He Suffered Torn Achilles Injury Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line reportedly took a major hit today.

Brandon Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowler, reportedly tore his Achilles today. The reported injury will keep him out of the entire 2020 NFL season.

The injury news was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Brooks reportedly suffered the devastating injury while working out on Monday. He’s reportedly aware of the extent of his injury.

From the report:

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks on Monday tore his left Achilles tendon while working out at the NovaCare Complex, according to sources. He will miss the entire 2020 season. I’m told Brooks knew the severity of the injury right away and was devastated. He injured himself running on a practice field.

Brooks has since taken to Twitter to confirm the news:

“So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love,” he tweeted.

This is a devastating loss for the Eagles heading into the 2020 season.

Brooks, 30, has made three straight Pro Bowls. He’s been with the Eagles since the 2016 season and has started 106 NFL games.

Our thoughts are with Brooks as he enters the road to recovery.