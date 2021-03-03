Eagles Veteran Shares Honest Admission On Carson Wentz Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles put an end to the Carson Wentz era last month, agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. It was a disappointing end to the former No. 2 pick’s tenure in Philly, but it’s a deal that could work out well for both teams.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham recently spoke with Zach Berman of The Athletic about this offseason and what has happened thus far. He’s always been supportive of Wentz through the years, yet he understands why a trade went down in February.

“Philly is a tough market and tough place to play in, and so when things weren’t going right, I know it was… probably tough on him and his family to have to live through that,” Graham told Berman, via The Athletic. “So it’s a breath of fresh air for all of us.”

Wentz will get the chance to revitalize his career in Indianapolis, meanwhile Philadelphia will get an early jump on the Jalen Hurts era.

Back in December when the Eagles decided to bench Wentz for Hurts, there were a handful of veterans on the team that tried to help Wentz keep his head up. It turns out Graham was one of those veterans.

“Don’t worry about what the naysayers say,” Graham said when asked about Wentz getting benched. “You’re the one that can change what people are saying by how you work. How you fix that is: working on things you’ve got to get better on. We still have confidence in Carson”

It’ll be interesting to see how Wentz performs next season on the Colts.