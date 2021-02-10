Former Star NFL WR Wouldn’t Want To Play With Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz’s days in Philadelphia are numbered, as the former No. 2 pick has been mentioned in trade talks for the past week. At least a couple of teams have interest in Wentz due to his high ceiling, but he’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall made it known to the world that he’s not very fond of Wentz.

Marshall played with a handful of different quarterbacks over the course of his career, such as Jay Cutler, Kyle Orton, Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Russell Wilson. He’s been able to adjust to their different styles of play, but he isn’t so sure if he’d be able to coexist with Wentz.

There have been some rumors about the Eagles potentially landing a first-round pick in return for Wentz. Apparently that’d be too steep of a price to pay, according to Marshall.

“Talent only takes you so far. Tom Brady led his team to Super Bowl 55 off leadership. Leadership is everything,” Marshall said on FS1’s First Things First. “I was a guy who didn’t understand that dynamic in the locker room and how important it was in my first four years in the league. Once I realized it was the most important thing out there, then that’s when I started leaning into it and understanding that’s how people win and separate the good from the great.

“If Carson Wentz is a guy who can’t bring people together, he’s not even worth one first-round pick. What the hell are doing here?”

As you can probably tell, Marshall has never been one to shy away from his true feelings.

The reports about Wentz’s leadership issues might be accurate, but he wasn’t the only person to blame for the Eagles’ downfall. Some of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of Howie Roseman.

Wentz will most likely get a fresh start elsewhere for the 2021 season. It’ll be up to him to make the most out of that second chance and prove his critics wrong.