Breaking: Cowboys, Eagles Agree To NFL Draft Trade

We have our first trade of Draft Day. The Dallas Cowboys, who held the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, made a rare in-division trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing Philly to move up.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic was the first to report on the bombshell of a trade that the Eagles promptly used to draft Alabama wide receiver and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. In exchange, the Dallas Cowboys only dropped down to No. 12 overall, but picked up a third-round pick for their trouble.

The Cowboys were in dire need of a cornerback heading into this draft. But they had to watch in disappointment as the top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II, went 8th and 9th right before their eyes.

With their top picks at their biggest area of weakness lost, the Cowboys clearly felt they didn’t need to hold onto the pick. Whether or not the Eagles make them pay for giving them the opportunity to take Smith remains to be seen.

As for DeVonta Smith, the Crimson Tide wide receiver is coming off one of the greatest years for a wide receiver in college football history. He had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 13 games as Alabama won the national championship.

But despite his record-setting season and Heisman glory, he wasn’t even viewed as the best NFL wide receiver on his own team, let alone the entire draft. The Cincinnati Bengals took LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase 5th overall, then the Miami Dolphins took Smith’s Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle with the 6th.

Who won the Eagles-Cowboys trade?