Breaking: Doug Pederson Makes Starting Quarterback Decision

The Jalen Hurts era has arrived in Philadelphia, at least for one week. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is set to name the rookie his starting quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Hurts will replace the struggling Carson Wentz in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC.

This decision comes two days after Pederson went to Hurts in the second half of a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 2020 second-round pick completed 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, his first career touchdown and first career interception.

Hurts also gained 29 yards rushing on five carries. With Philly sitting at 3-8-1 and going nowhere, it seems like Pederson has determined that now is the time to let Hurts have a shot with the first-team offense.

Wentz has been ineffective all season, looking like a shell of the quarterback he was in 2017 and at the end of last year. He’s not the only reason the Eagles’ offense has suffered, but he’s a major factor.

As for Hurts, he’ll be getting tossed right into the fire against one of the NFL’s stoutest defensive units. New Orleans has won nine-straight games overall.

We’ll see how Hurts fares when the Eagles and Saints tangle Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.