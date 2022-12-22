Breaking: Eagles Announce Starting Quarterback vs. Cowboys

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If the Eagles are going to take down the Cowboys and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend, they'll need to do it without Jalen Hurts.

Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in last weekend's win over the Bears. Earlier this week, head coach Nick Sirianni wasn't ready to count out his star quarterback.

Sirianni has finally made his plans for this Saturday known. Gardner Minshew will be under center for the Eagles.

Speaking to reporters about his quarterback situation Thursday morning, Sirianni said, "It's looking like it's going to be Gardner."

Minshew has 6,003 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 30 career appearances. He had a 1-1 record in two starts for the Eagles last season.

The Eagles' locker room has faith in Minshew. All-Pro center Jason Kelce explained why.

"I think he's done a good job when we've asked him before," Kelce said. "He's a veteran player, played a lot of football in the NFL. He'll be ready to go."

Minshew has a golden opportunity this Saturday to show that he can be a starter in the NFL.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.