Breaking: Eagles Have Agreed To Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are all in on the 2022 season. Moments ago, they acquired defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report that Quinn is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

Quinn, 32, was outstanding for the Bears in 2021. He finished the season with 49 tackles and 18.5 sacks.

Through seven games this season, Quinn has just eight tackles and one sack. His production has certainly taken a hit in the team's new system.

A change of scenery could help Quinn revert to his Pro Bowl form.

As for the compensation, the Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn.

This may seem like a steal for the Eagles, but it's important to note that Quinn has an expensive contract. The Bears get a lot of relief just from offloading it.

With the Eagles currently sitting atop the NFC, the addition of Quinn should take them to the next level.