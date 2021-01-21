Breaking: Eagles Make Decision On New Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the board with their new head coaching hire, reaching into the AFC South to find a replacement for Doug Pederson.

Philly is hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, according to multiple reports. Sirianni had multiple conversations with the Eagles over the last few days, earning the job over nearly a dozen other reported candidates.

Just 39 years old, Sirianni has been the OC in Indianapolis under Frank Reich the last three seasons. Reich, of course, was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017.

We don’t know for sure, but reading the tea leaves tells us that the Sirianni hire is good news for Carson Wentz’s future in Philly, given the fact Wentz worked well under Reich and Sirianni is a Reich protégé.

Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

Sirianni has been an NFL assistant for the last 12 seasons. Prior to being hired in Indianapolis, he was the wide receivers coach for the Chargers for two years after coaching quarterbacks in San Diego the previous two seasons.

Sirianni also worked for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-12. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Mount Union, in 2004.