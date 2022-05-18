Breaking: Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry Signs With New Team

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After being released by the New York Giants, James Bradberry won't have to move too far for next season.

The Pro Bowl cornerback is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bradberry recently became a free agent when the Giants had to release him for salary cap reasons.

Bradberry's contract with Philly is worth up to $10 million.

Bradberry signed a three-year contract with the Giants in free agency in 2020, then went out and posted the best season of his career. He made the Pro Bowl while recording 54 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Bradberry's play dipped slightly in 2021, but he still played in all 17 games and made 47 tackles, pocketed four interceptions and recovered two fumbles.

With the Eagles, Bradberry will slot in nicely as a No. 2 cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

Philadelphia has augmented its defense this offseason, signing Bradberry, linebacker Kyzir White, safety Anthony Harris and pass rusher Haason Reddick and drafting defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.