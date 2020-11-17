Brett Favre Addresses Reaction To His Carson Wentz Comment

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre recently caused a stir when he said the Philadelphia Eagles should have picked Nick Foles over Carson Wentz.

The comments spurred debate among Eagle fans. Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson, Favre’s friend and former teammate, even had to address the quotes.

“I respect Brett’s opinion,” Pederson said. “We are friends. I haven’t talked to him, and he’s entitled to that, and that’s about it.”

On Tuesday, Favre clarified his remarks during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Doug and I don’t have a problem with each other,” Favre said, via Pro Football Talk. “It is my opinion. It’s not his. What he said is — I don’t disagree with him. If I were him, I would have said the same things. They chose Carson Wentz. I’m not saying that’s wrong. I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying that based on that year, how Nick played, not just because he won the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback, but how he led that team. And there’s no question to me that the guys like Carson Wentz. There’s no question to me that he has the potential to be that type of player, meaning capable of leading a team to Super Bowl. Will it be Philly? I don’t know. Right now Doug in the organization is committed to him and it was just my opinion that based on just strictly based on how Nick played and the results, I would have stuck with him. Not knocking Carson at all.”

This season, Wentz has struggled immensely. Through nine games, he leads the NFL in interceptions (12) and fumbles (nine). The Eagles are only 3-5-1, though that mark is good enough to lead the NFC East.

While Philly fans are justifiably frustrated with Wentz, we have to disagree with Brett Favre about Nick Foles. Foles is justifiably a legend in the City of Brotherly Love for his play during the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run, but he’s not a franchise quarterback.

Wentz is exponentially more talented, and picking him was the right choice for the Eagles. Now, perhaps Wentz may not be the right man for the job long-term, but that doesn’t mean it was a mistake giving him a chance instead of Foles.