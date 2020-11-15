Brett Favre’s Comment On The Eagles Went Viral This Week

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind. He certainly didn’t shy away from discussing the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation this week.

Favre’s comments on the Eagles and their quarterback situation went viral earlier this week.

The Hall of Fame quarterback made it clear that he thinks Philadelphia made a mistake at quarterback. He believes that the Eagles should have kept Nick Foles, not Carson Wentz.

“I think (Wentz) is very capable,” Favre said on ESPN’s First Take. “I think we’re all in agreement that he has the tools. I actually thought they should have kept Nick Foles rather than Carson Wentz, just based off of production and where they got to. You know, they won a Super Bowl with Foles. They’re obviously banking on (Wentz’s) upside, but how many more years do you let him linger before you stick with him or cut bait?”

Wentz has been very inconsistent this season, throwing a lot of interceptions. However, Foles hasn’t been great in Chicago. In fact, many Bears fans want to see Mitch Trubisky back under center.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson responded to Favre’s comments this week.

“I respect Brett’s opinion,” Pederson said. “We are friends. I haven’t talked to him, and he’s entitled to that, and that’s about it.”

Pederson, when pressed, added that “Carson’s our guy.”

The Eagles, 3-4-1 on the season, are set to take on the Giants at 1 p.m. E.T. today.