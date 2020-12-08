Have we seen the last of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia? That’s one of the hottest questions in the NFL right now since the Eagles benched the former No. 2 pick on Sunday for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Wentz has been very disappointing this season, as he currently has 2,620 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The supporting cast around him isn’t anything special, but that isn’t a legitimate excuse for his poor play.

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre discussed the current quarterback dilemma in Philly. He made headlines a few weeks ago for saying the Eagles should’ve kept Nick Foles instead of Wentz.

Favre didn’t bash Wentz this time around. Instead, the legendary quarterback brought up a recent story that should give Wentz some hope moving forward.

Prior to last season, Ryan Tannehill was considered a bust. He wasn’t performing well in Miami and became a backup in Tennessee. Once he got his chance with the Titans, the former first-round pick took advantage of his second chance. Perhaps a change of scenery will do wonders for Wentz as well.

“I think he’s an extremely talented guy. Maybe a change of venue will serve him well, and look what happened to Ryan Tannehill,” Favre said. “He was all but forgotten in Miami and turns up in Tennessee and re-establishes his credibility. I’m not saying that’ll happen with Carson, but it’s what I envision happening, just a change of venue and fresh start.”

Wentz has all the tools to be a top-tier quarterback. He’s proven in the past that he can play at a really high level. Last season, the young gunslinger had 4,039 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now it’s all about who will take a chance on Wentz. His contract is awfully expensive, so there might not be too many suitors. However, it only takes one team to fall in love with his skillset for him to have a path at redemption.